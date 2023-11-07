Japan household spending falls 2.8% in September
Japan's household spending in September fell 2.8 percent from a year earlier, declining for the seventh consecutive month, government data showed Tuesday. Households of two or more people spent an average of 282,969 yen ($1,890), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. The data is a key indicator of private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the country's gross domestic product.