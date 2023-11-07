Tokyo stocks open lower as investors lock in gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, as investors locked in gains after the Nikkei index posted its largest one-day point rise of the year the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 196.81 points, or 0.60 percent, from Monday to 32,511.67. The broader Topix index was down 3.97 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,356.49. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by land transportation, insurance and food issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 149.95-98 yen compared with 150.02-12 yen in New York and 149.73-74 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. T...