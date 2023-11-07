Tokyo stocks fall in morning as investors lock in gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Tuesday morning, as investors locked in gains after four consecutive days of advances that saw the Nikkei index recover over 2,000 points.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 313.62 points, or 0.96 percent, from Monday to 32,394.86. The broader Topix index was down 17.75 points, or 0.75 percent, at 2,342.71.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric power and gas, land transportation and insurance issues.