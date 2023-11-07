Football: Fukuoka to play charity game vs. Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk

Newsfrom Japan

Newly crowned J-League Cup football champions Avispa Fukuoka will play a charity match against Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk at Tokyo’s National Stadium on Dec. 18, the Japanese club has said.

The proceeds will be directed to Ukraine’s reconstruction, Fukuoka said Monday, adding that they plan to invite Ukrainians who fled to Japan after Russia’s invasion of the country. Shakhtar Donetsk are playing in the European Champions League this season.

The match will be held with the help of the Apaman real estate brokerage group, which has been supporting Ukrainian evacuees. The Apaman group ...