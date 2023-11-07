Baseball: Ohtani named finalist for 2nd AL MVP Award

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named one of three finalists for the American League MVP Award on Monday as announced by Major League Baseball.

If he gets more votes than Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, it will be Ohtani’s second MVP honor in three seasons. The winner will be announced on Nov. 16.

Ohtani led the AL with 44 home runs and had a 10-5 record as a pitcher, making him the first player in major league history to have back-to-back seasons with at least 10 wins and 10 home runs.

His season was cut short in September due t...