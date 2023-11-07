Tokyo stocks end down as gains locked in amid U.S. markets caution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday as gains were locked in amid investor caution over high U.S. interest rates and a fall in Wall Street futures, snapping a four-day winning streak on the Nikkei benchmark index.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 436.66 points, or 1.34 percent, from Monday at 32,271.82. The broader Topix index finished 27.55 points, or 1.17 percent, lower at 2,332.91.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric power and gas, pulp and paper and insurance issues.