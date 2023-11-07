Nintendo lifts FY 2023 net profit forecast to 420 bil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Nintendo Co. on Tuesday lifted its net profit forecast for the year ending March to 420 billion yen ($2.8 billion) from an earlier estimate of 340 billion yen, citing brisk video game sales and the benefit of a weaker yen.

Group sales are now projected at 1.58 trillion yen for the business year, up from the previously estimated 1.45 trillion yen, the company said.

For the six months ended September, its net profit rose 17.7 percent from a year earlier to 271.30 billion yen while sales jumped 21.2 percent to 796.24 billion yen.