Japan Sept. marine product exports to China tank 90% after import ban

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's marine product exports to China plunged 90.8 percent from a year earlier to 800 million yen ($5.3 million) in September, after Beijing began a blanket import ban on Japanese seafood over the discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, government data showed Tuesday. The China-bound exports fell for the third consecutive month, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, with the continued drop in shipments to the largest destination hurting the Japanese fisheries industry. Russia joined China last month by r...