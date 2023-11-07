Football: Kawasaki beat 10-man Pathum 4-2 to stay unbeaten in ACL

Newsfrom Japan

Center-back Kazuya Yamamura headed the decisive goal in the 68th minute as Kawasaki Frontale made it four wins from four Asian Champions League games with a 4-2 victory at home to Thailand’s BG Pathum United in Group I on Tuesday.

Kawasaki midfielder Yasuto Wakizaka netted twice from the penalty spot, while former Frontale playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin scored a brace against his old club to leave the game knotted 2-2 at the end of an entertaining first half at Todoroki Stadium.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute when midfielder Freddy Alvarez was shown a straight red card ...