Biden to host Indonesian president at White House on Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden will hold talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday in Washington to reinforce cooperation in areas such as the transition to clean energy and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, the White House said.

“President Biden will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to deepening our nearly 75-year-long partnership between the world’s second- and third-largest democracies,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing on Tuesday after announcing the schedule.

Biden will host the Indonesian president, popularly known as Jokowi, at the Whit...