Tokyo stocks open mixed on Wall St. gains, falling oil futures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Wednesday as buying supported by Wall Street gains overnight was offset by selling of energy-related issues on lower crude oil futures.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 108.20 points, or 0.34 percent, from Tuesday to 32,380.02. The broader Topix index was down 3.20 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,329.71.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by consumer credit and air transportation issues, while the main decliners were oil and coal product, and mining issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 150.38-41 yen compared w...