Tokyo stocks mixed in morning as tech rises, energy issues fall

Economy

Tokyo stocks were mixed Wednesday morning, as tech rises tracking Wall Street gains were trimmed by selling of energy-related issues following a drop in oil futures.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 57.57 points, or 0.18 percent, from Tuesday to 32,329.39. The broader Topix index was down 13.80 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,319.11.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by service and pharmaceutical issues, while top decliners were mining and oil and coal product issues.

Kyodo News

Kyodo News