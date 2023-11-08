Japan ruling party tax chief exposes rift with Komeito over tax cuts

Newsfrom Japan

The head of the tax reform panel in Japan’s ruling party said Wednesday envisaged tax cuts to ease the burden of inflation on households should be in effect for one year, drawing a contrast with its junior coalition partner that has signaled the duration should be longer.

The remark by Yoichi Miyazawa, who heads the tax reform panel of the Liberal Democratic Party, suggests a difficult road ahead for the ruling coalition with Komeito toward the year-end, as they need to hammer out details on the tax reduction plan, a hallmark of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s new economic package.

“Naturally, ...