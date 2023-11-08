Nintendo announces development of live-action “Legend of Zelda” film

Newsfrom Japan

Nintendo Co. said Wednesday it will develop a live-action film based on its hit “Legend of Zelda” video game series.

The movie will be co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, Nintendo’s representative director and creator of several of the firm’s best-known game franchises, including “Zelda” and “Super Mario,” alongside Avi Arad, chairman of Arad Productions Inc. and producer of many films such as the popular “Spiderman” series.

It will be directed by Wes Ball, known for directing the “Maze Runner” series. Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. will handle the movie’s worldwide theatrical distribution, alt...