Tennis: Japan set for Billie Jean King Cup playoff against Colombia

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is ready to take another step toward the top tier of the premier women’s international team tennis competition when it hosts Colombia in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs, captain Ai Sugiyama said Wednesday.

The winner of the best-of-five tie on Friday and Saturday at Ariake Colosseum will earn a place in the qualifier round of next year’s competition.

Currently ranked 19th, Japan advanced to the playoffs after going 5-0 against opponents from Asia and Oceania during regional pool play in April, at the start of Sugiyama’s tenure.

“We’re preparing well. We want to grab victory by playing ...