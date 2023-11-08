Baseball: Red Sox’s Yoshida vows to build on “tough” rookie season

Newsfrom Japan

Looking back at his major league rookie season, Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida voiced his frustration and vowed to do better in 2024.

The two-time batting champion in Japan’s Pacific League, who joined the Red Sox on a five-year deal worth $90 million, finished with a .289 average, 15 home runs and 72 RBIs in 140 games.

His batting average ranked fifth in the American League and first on the team, but his on-base percentage, a category he led twice in Japan, was 20th in the AL at .338.

The number of walks he drew topped out at 12 in April and decreased to two in September.

“I tho...