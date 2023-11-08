Football: Kamada, Doan recalled for Japan’s World Cup qualifiers

Newsfrom Japan

Lazio midfielder Daichi Kamada and Freiburg attacker Ritsu Doan were recalled to the Japan squad on Wednesday for their first two Asian second-round qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Manager Hajime Moriyasu named a full-strength side for Japan’s Nov. 16 Group B opener against Myanmar at Panasonic Stadium in Osaka and against civil war-hit Syria five days later at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Japan are 18th in the FIFA rankings while Syria are 92nd, Myanmar 158th and North Korea, who the Samurai Blue will face twice in March in the same group, 115th. The top two t...