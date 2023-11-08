Football: J2 Kofu thrash Zhejiang, move closer to ACL knockout stage

Newsfrom Japan

J-League second-division outfit Ventforet Kofu took a big step toward the Asian Champions League knockout stage Wednesday with a 4-1 victory over China’s Zhejiang FC at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Peter Utaka, Getulio, Masahiro Sekiguchi and Yoshiki Torikai found the net for Kofu, who avenged a 2-0 loss away to Zhejiang, currently third in Chinese top flight, in their Group H match on Oct. 25.

The J2 side moved to the top of the group on seven points from two wins, a draw and a loss, with goal difference separating them from second-place Melbourne City, who lost 1-0 to Thailand’s Buriram United....