Football: J2 Kofu thrash Zhejiang, move closer to ACL knockout stage

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

J-League second-division outfit Ventforet Kofu took a big step toward the Asian Champions League knockout stage Wednesday with a 4-1 victory over China’s Zhejiang FC at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Peter Utaka, Getulio, Masahiro Sekiguchi and Yoshiki Torikai found the net for Kofu, who avenged a 2-0 loss away to Zhejiang, currently third in Chinese top flight, in their Group H match on Oct. 25.

The J2 side moved to the top of the group on seven points from two wins, a draw and a loss, with goal difference separating them from second-place Melbourne City, who lost 1-0 to Thailand’s Buriram United....

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer