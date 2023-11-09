URGENT: Japan PM Kishida rules out dissolving lower house in 2023
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ruled out dissolving the lower house for a snap general election within the year, one of his close aides said Thursday, citing the need to implement economic measures and a tight political schedule. The decision came amid the sluggish popularity of Kishida's Cabinet, with its support rate falling to a fresh low of 28.3 percent in a survey conducted by Kyodo News during the long weekend.