URGENT: Japan PM Kishida rules out dissolving lower house in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ruled out dissolving the lower house for a snap general election within the year, one of his close aides said Thursday, citing the need to implement economic measures and a tight political schedule. The decision came amid the sluggish popularity of Kishida's Cabinet, with its support rate falling to a fresh low of 28.3 percent in a survey conducted by Kyodo News during the long weekend.