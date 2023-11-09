URGENT: Japan logs current account surplus of 2.72 tril. yen in Sept.
Japan had a current account surplus of 2.72 trillion yen ($18 billion) in September, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
In the first half of fiscal 2023, the country’s current account surplus stood at 12.71 trillion yen, according to the ministry’s preliminary report.
The current account balance is one of the widest gauges of international trade.