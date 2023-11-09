URGENT: Kishida-Xi talks eyed around Nov. 16 at APEC meeting in U.S.: source

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping are arranging talks around Nov. 16 in San Francisco on the sidelines of a gathering of Asia-Pacific leaders, a source close to bilateral relations said Thursday.

Japan’s top national security adviser Takeo Akiba is expected to lay the groundwork for the summit in his talks with senior Chinese officials in Beijing, as bilateral ties remain strained over the release into the sea of treated radioactive water from Japan’s crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The summit, if realized, will take place on the fringes of the Asia...