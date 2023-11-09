Tokyo stocks open mixed as tech gains offset by falling bank shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Thursday, as buying of technology issues was offset by selling of banking shares amid declining long-term interest rates.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 75.99 points, or 0.24 percent, from Wednesday to 32,242.47. The broader Topix index was down 1.08 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,304.87.

On the top-tier Prime Market, the main gainers were and iron and steel, and chemical issues, while the decliners were topped by bank and service issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 150.84-87 yen compared with 150.91-151.01 yen in New...