Tokyo stocks rise in morning after U.S. tech gains

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning, lifted by buying of technology shares after the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq index ended higher for the ninth straight day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 288.44 points, or 0.90 percent, from Wednesday to 32,454.92. The broader Topix index was up 11.56 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,317.51.

On the top-tier Prime Market, the main gainers were oil and coal product, mining and consumer credit issues.