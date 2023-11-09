BOJ members more confident about inflation, stimulus tweaks floated

Newsfrom Japan

Some Bank of Japan policymakers have grown more confident about wage growth and the prospect of attaining the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target, with one member calling for scaling back monetary stimulus from its maximum level, a summary of opinions showed Thursday.

The opinions were expressed at an Oct.30-31 policy-setting meeting where board members retained the existing monetary easing framework but decided to allow long-term interest rates to rise further above the previously rigid ceiling of 1.0 percent.

Citing recent inflation figures and comments by corporate executives about pa...