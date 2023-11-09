Tokyo stocks rise on tech, exporter buying amid weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Thursday, with gains driven by tech stock buying tracking gains in their U.S. counterparts and a weak yen boosting export-heavy issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 479.98 points, or 1.49 percent, from Wednesday at 32,646.46. The broader Topix index finished 29.17 points, or 1.26 percent, higher at 2,335.12. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, mining and securities house issues.