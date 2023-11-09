URGENT: SoftBank Group posts net loss of 1.41 tril. yen in April-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

SoftBank Group Corp. said Thursday it posted a net loss of 1.41 trillion yen ($9.3 billion) for the six months ended September, compared to a 129.1 billion yen loss it booked a year ago, due to a fall in the value of its investment portfolio. Sales rose 1.4 percent from a year earlier to 3.23 trillion yen for the six months. The company does not release an earnings forecast.