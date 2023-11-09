Honda raises FY 2023 net profit outlook to 930 bil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. on Thursday raised its net profit outlook for this fiscal year to 930 billion yen ($6.2 billion) from its previous estimate of 800 billion yen due to the impact of the weaker yen. The latest net profit projection for the year to March 2024 represents 42.8 percent growth from the previous year. The company also lifted its operating profit estimate to 1.2 trillion yen from 1 trillion yen and revised upward its sales outlook to 20 trillion yen from 18.2 trillion yen. The new figures represent rises of 53.7 percent and 18.3 percent from the year before, respectively. For the six mo...