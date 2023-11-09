UPDATE1 Sony Group lifts FY 2023 net profit outlook to 880 bil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. on Thursday raised its net profit outlook for the current business year ending next March to 880 billion yen ($5.8 billion) from its earlier estimate of 860 billion yen, helped by its gaming, music and image sensor businesses. Sony also lifted its sales outlook to 12.40 trillion yen from 12.20 trillion yen projected earlier. The new estimate represents a 13.0 percent increase from sales in the previous business year. As previously forecast, Sony expects its operating profit to fall 10.2 percent to 1.17 trillion yen. For the April-September period, net profit fell 23.1 percent ...