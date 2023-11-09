Basketball: Lakers' Hachimura sinks season-best 24 points on return

Newsfrom Japan

Japan forward Rui Hachimura returned from concussion protocol to score a season-best 24 points Wednesday in the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-94 loss to the Houston Rockets. Hachimura came off the bench to lead the Lakers in scoring, going 10-for-14 from the field along with eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 25 minutes at Houston's Toyota Center. The Rockets led 32-19 after the first quarter before extending the advantage at each break to run away comfortably, propelled by 28 points from Jalen Green. "I was just watching the game at the beginning in the first quarter and it was ...