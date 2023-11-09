Baseball: Ohtani contributes 60,000 gloves to Japanese schools

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani announced on his Instagram account that he is donating youth baseball gloves to every elementary school in Japan, roughly 60,000 gloves to approximately 20,000 schools. "I hope that through baseball, kids can energetically enjoy spending their days," the post read. "I look forward to playing baseball one day with someone who used one of these gloves as a child." The 29-year-old Ohtani, a two-way star who is the favorite to win his second American League MVP award, is currently a free agent and could receive the largest contract in MLB history this winter.