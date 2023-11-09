Japanese senior vice finance minister apologizes for tax delinquency

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese senior vice finance minister, who took up the role in a Cabinet reshuffle in September, on Thursday apologized after a magazine report revealed that a company of his failed to pay owed taxes. Kenji Kanda, a House of Representatives lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, admitted that land and property belonging to his firm was seized by taxation authorities on four occasions between 2013 and 2022 due to non-payment of fixed asset taxes. The fourth-term lower house member and tax accountant also acknowledged that he had skipped compulsory annual lectures required for tax ...