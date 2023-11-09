Nissan raises FY 2023 net profit outlook to 390 bil. yen on weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday it has raised its full-year net profit outlook to 390 billion yen ($2.6 billion) from the earlier projected 340 billion yen due to brisk sales and a weak yen. The figure for fiscal 2023 through next March represents a 75.8 percent rise from the previous year. The Japanese carmaker also revised upward its forecasts for operating profit and sales to 620 billion yen and 13 trillion yen, respectively, from the projections in July of 550 billion yen and 12.6 trillion yen. The yen's weakness against other major currencies bloats Japanese exporters' overseas profits whe...