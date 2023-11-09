China halts imports of Nishikigoi carp from Japan amid Fukushima row

Newsfrom Japan

China has halted imports of Nishikigoi, ornamental carp, from Japan, sources familiar with the bilateral relationship said Thursday, in what could be a part of Beijing’s pressure against Japan over the release of treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

Beijing did not renew its permission for a designated quarantine facility in Niigata Prefecture necessary for Japan’s Nishikigoi exports to China after it had expired at the end of October, the sources said. Niigata is the birthplace of Nishikigoi breeding.

Bilateral ties remain strained over the wastewa...