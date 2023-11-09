Major Japan firms to log record 1st-half profits on weak yen

Major Japanese companies are expected to log a record combined net profit for the fiscal first half driven by carmakers on the back of a weak yen, with a post-COVID recovery in activity also providing tailwinds for services and other sectors, according to a tally by a securities house.

The aggregate net profit of 819 firms that released earnings for the six months ended September by Wednesday increased 12.2 percent to 17.87 trillion yen ($118 billion) from the same period last year, according to data from SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The projected profit for the current fiscal year through March...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News