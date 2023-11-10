Yellen welcomes China’s economic chief ahead of Biden-Xi talks

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday welcomed China’s top economic policy chief He Lifeng for two days of talks in San Francisco, about a week before an expected one-on-one meeting between the presidents of the two countries.

“We seek a healthy economic relationship with China that benefits both countries over time,” Yellen told He, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser, as they began discussions in San Francisco.

While reiterating that the United States “has no desire to decouple from China” as a full separation of the two economies would be “disastrous for both our ...