Tokyo stocks open lower after disappointing domestic earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as investors moved to lock in recent gains with sentiment dampened by disappointing earnings results from some major Japanese firms.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 292.06 points, or 0.89 percent, from Thursday to 32,354.40. The broader Topix index was down 14.24 points, or 0.61 percent, at 2,320.88.

On the top-tier Prime Market, main decliners were precision instrument, transportation equipment and mining issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 151.34-35 yen compared with 151.30-40 yen in New York and 150.90-92 ye...