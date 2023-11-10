Tennis: Osaka to return at Australian Open warmup in Brisbane
Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka will officially begin her tennis comeback at the Brisbane International, a warmup tournament for January’s Australian Open, organizers announced Friday.
The Dec. 31 to Jan. 7 event at Brisbane’s Queensland Tennis Centre will be the first tour appearance for the 26-year-old Japanese star since she gave birth to her first child, a daughter, in July.
“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing. I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return,” Osaka said in a statement.
“The Brisbane International is such a great tourname...