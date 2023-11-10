Baseball: Ohtani wins 2nd Silver Slugger as AL’s best DH

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani received his second Silver Slugger Award on Thursday when he was named the American League’s best offensive player at designated hitter.

The awards, which are voted on by MLB managers and coaches, are given to the top offensive player at each position in the AL and the National League.

Ohtani was the first Japanese player to lead a U.S. major league in home runs this year, hitting 44 while also averaging .304 with an AL-best .412 on-base percentage for the Los Angeles Angels.

He previously won the award as the AL’s top DH in 2021, when he also won his first AL M...