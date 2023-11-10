Tokyo stocks mixed on caution over business outlook, bargain hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended mixed Friday, as disappointing earnings results from some major Japanese companies weighed on the market before investors bought stocks oversold in the morning to limit the downside. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 78.35 points, or 0.24 percent, from Thursday at 32,568.11. The broader Topix index finished 1.60 points, or 0.07 percent, higher at 2,336.72. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument and rubber product issues, while top gainers were marine transportation and oil and coal product issues.