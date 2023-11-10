Baseball: Japan champion Tigers bag franchise record 5 Golden Gloves

Newsfrom Japan

New honors rolled in for the Japan Series champion Hanshin Tigers on Friday, when a team-record five players were named winners of Golden Glove fielding awards.

Center fielder Koji Chikamoto led the Central League voting for outfielders to win his third award and his third straight, while catcher Seishiro Sakamoto, first baseman Yusuke Oyama, second baseman Takumu Nakano, and shortstop Seiya Kinami all won their first.

The Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes led the PL awards with three, with ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto and third baseman Yuma Mune each winning for the third straight year, while ...