Baseball: Ohtani, Yamamoto hot topics as MLB general managers meet

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese pitchers moving to and within Major League Baseball this winter were of considerable interest to executives gathered for this year's general managers meetings that wrapped up Thursday. Chief among those players are the free agency of Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and the impending posting of Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto in what is expected to be a starting pitchers seller's market. Yamamoto, a 25-year-old, 178-centimeter right-hander, has won the last three Sawamura Awards as Japan's most impressive starting pitcher, and went 16-6 with a 1.21 ERA over...