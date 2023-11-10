Football: Nadeshiko Japan to play 2 friendlies vs Brazil

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's women's football team will play friendlies away to Brazil on Nov. 30 and Dec. 3, the Japan Football Association said Friday. The matches will be the last for Nadeshiko Japan before their home-and-away final Olympic qualifiers against North Korea in February. Japan, currently ranked eighth in the world, have a 5-4 win-loss record with two draws against No. 9 Brazil. Brazil won their most recent encounter 1-0 at February's SheBelieves Cup in the United States. Nadeshiko head coach Futoshi Ikeda said, "Against a strong team, we'll confirm things as a team, try things and aim to win."