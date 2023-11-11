Italy to host G7 summit on June 13-15, PM Meloni says

Newsfrom Japan

Italy will host a summit of leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations from June 13 to 15, according to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Meloni said in a social media video post on Friday that the meeting will take place in Borgo Egnazia, a luxury resort in the country's southern region of Puglia. Italy will next year hold the rotating presidency of the G7, which also comprises Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union.