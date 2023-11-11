Fireworks festivals in Japan dim their lights amid financial woes

Newsfrom Japan

A growing number of Japan's annual fireworks festivals are being forced to cancel due to funding shortages exacerbated by rising prices of materials and the pandemic-induced tourism downturn. The pyrotechnic displays, a cherished summer staple in Japan drawing visitors from home and abroad, are very costly. Typically funded by both the public and private sectors, such events are increasingly difficult to hold due to a decrease in government subsidies and corporate sponsorships and donations. A recent survey by Kyodo News revealed that at least 25 festivals had to be canceled this year, largely...