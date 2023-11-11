Baseball: Japanese lefty Imanaga to be posted for MLB move

Newsfrom Japan

DeNA BayStars left-hander Shota Imanaga will try to sign with an MLB team this offseason through the posting system, the Central League club said Saturday. The 30-year-old, who started for Japan in the final of this year's World Baseball Classic against the United States, informed the Yokohama-based BayStars of his intention to pitch in the U.S. majors. Imanaga led the CL with 174 strikeouts in 2023 while posting a 7-4 record with a 2.80 ERA in 22 games. DeNA's first-round pick in the 2015 draft threw a no-hitter on June 7, 2022, against the Nippon Ham Fighters and has a 64-50 career record wi...