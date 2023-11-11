Football: Celtic forward Maeda out for up to 6 weeks with knee injury

Newsfrom Japan

Daizen Maeda is set to miss Japan's two upcoming qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirming Friday that the forward is out for up to six weeks with a knee injury. Maeda was hurt on Tuesday while making a challenge that earned him a straight red card in the 23rd minute of Celtic's 6-0 loss away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage. "It's a big shame for us because he's been brilliant for me since I came here," said Rodgers, who took the reins in the summer. Maeda was named in the 26-man squad for Japan, who open the second round of Asian ...