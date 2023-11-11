Football: Shonan, Yokohama FC win to boost J1 survival hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Shonan Bellmare and Yokohama FC both claimed vital wins at the bottom end of the J-League first division on Saturday to boost their survival hopes with two more games to go. Bellmare saw off Nagoya Grampus 2-1 at home to move level on 31 points with 16th-placed Kashiwa Reysol, while bottom club Yokohama FC, currently occupying the only relegation spot this term at the foot of the 18-team top tier, won 3-1 at Sagan Tosu to move up to 29 points. Yuki Ohashi scored in the 15th and 23rd minutes to give Bellmare a crucial two-goal cushion as the forward netted for the fourth straight game and took ...