Tennis: Japan edges Colombia 3-2 in Billie Jean King Cup playoff

Newsfrom Japan

Japan edged Colombia 3-2 in the nations' Billie Jean King Cup playoff Saturday, earning a place in the qualifying round of next year's women's premier international team tennis competition. Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara won the decisive Match 5 in doubles against Yuliana Lizarazo and Camila Orosio 7-5, 6-2 at Ariake Colosseum to seal the win. "We had a positive sense of urgency and played to our strengths," said Aoyama after her pair won four straight games to seal the win. Shibahara contributed with some powerful shots at important moments and lauded the "good communication" with her...