URGENT: Credit card transaction disruption suspected nationwide in Japan

Economy

A suspected nationwide disruption of credit card transactions was reported on Saturday, with major companies like East Japan Railway Co. and leading convenience store operators such as Seven-Eleven Japan Co. experiencing an inability to accept credit card payments. A major credit card company said shops using the transaction system of "Japan Card Network" have been affected.
Kyodo News

