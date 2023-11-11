URGENT: Credit card transaction disruption suspected nationwide in Japan
A suspected nationwide disruption of credit card transactions was reported on Saturday, with major companies like East Japan Railway Co. and leading convenience store operators such as Seven-Eleven Japan Co. experiencing an inability to accept credit card payments. A major credit card company said shops using the transaction system of "Japan Card Network" have been affected.