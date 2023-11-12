Japan's beloved Hachiko dog statue showcased in pop-up bedroom

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's beloved Hachiko dog statue in front of Shibuya Station in Tokyo was showcased to the public in a pop-up bedroom artwork display on Sunday, drawing crowds to the rare sight of the loyal canine, which famously waited there for the return of its deceased master, resting indoors. The art installation comes as commemorative events are being held to mark 100 years since the birth of Hachiko. On display for one day only, Hachiko's resting area is styled as a bedroom with a floor space the size of around six tatami mats (approximately just over 9 square meters). In the installation, which has ...